UPDATE 2-FINRA to bring cases over leveraged, inverse ETFs

By Suzanne Barlyn and Jessica Toonkel
April 18 The Financial Industry Regulatory
Authority will bring enforcement cases against certain
brokerages for selling exchange-traded funds that were not
appropriate for their customers, the Wall Street regulator's
enforcement chief said Wednesday.
FINRA enforcement chief Bradley Bennett told Reuters that
the cases will be related to unsuitable sales of leveraged and
inverse exchange-traded funds. The cases will also involve
allegations of improper or inadequate training for brokers who
sell ETFs, he said.
Bennett declined to name the firms involved.
Leveraged and inverse ETFs are designed to amplify
short-term returns by using debt and derivatives and are more
suitable for professional traders than for long-term retail
investors. They make up only $29.3 billion of the $1.15 trillion
U.S. ETF market, according to Lipper.
But FINRA is concerned that brokers are selling these
products to long-term retail investors, despite the dangers with
holding on to these products for more than a day.
"We don't have a qualm with the product," Bennett told
Reuters. "We just want to make sure that people who are selling
them understand them."
On Wednesday, Bennett told lawyers who attended a
presentation at the New York-based Practising Law Institute, a
training organization for lawyers, that the cases would "make
statements" about what brokerages should do to ensure their
brokers are trained properly and sell the securities to
appropriate customers.
FINRA, along with state regulators and the Securities and
Exchange Commission, have been investigating leveraged and
inverse ETFs for years, but enforcement action has been few and
far between.
In July 2011, Massachusetts' top securities regulator sued
RBC Capital Markets LLC and one of its brokers over selling
leveraged ETFs to clients who did not understand them.
In March, FINRA barred a former broker for Morgan Keegan &
Co. for making excessive and inappropriate trades in a group of
leveraged and inverse ETFs for clients.
FINRA also is looking into how firms market and sell
exchange-traded notes, after the Credit Suisse-managed
VelocityShares Daily 2x Short-Term exchange-traded
note, or ETN, lost half its value in just two days earlier last
month.
While no other exchange-traded products have "collapsed" in
the way that the Credit Suisse product did, the agency is
"getting ahead of the curve" before that happens, Bennett told
Reuters.
Increased enforcement action around these risky ETFs may
cause regulators to make it more difficult for retail investors
to buy these products, experts said.
BlackRock Inc, which is the biggest manager of ETFs, has
called on regulators and legislators to take steps to require
investment firms to clearly explain to investors the risks
involving complex ETFs and ETNs.
Morningstar Inc advocates the idea that retail investors
would have to sign a form stating they acknowledge the risks
before investing in these products, said Paul Justice, an ETF
analyst at Morningstar.
"Most people agree certain investor protections are
required," he said.