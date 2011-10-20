COMPLY: FINRA targets Facebook, Groupon disclosures

* Brokerages set up funds to buy Facebook, Groupon shares
By Suzanne Barlyn
BALTIMORE, Oct 20 As more securities firms try
to help investors get in early on hot companies like Facebook
and Groupon, regulators are sounding the warning alarm about
disclosure.
The Financial Industry Regulatory Authority (FINRA) is
concerned about flawed disclosures that some brokerage firms
are giving investors in private securities transactions, said
Michael Rufino, senior vice president and deputy of member
regulation.
The big money in IPOs is usually made by the ultra wealthy,
who can afford to take the risk, and by investment banks with
vast resources. More recently, a growing number of
broker-dealers have been setting up funds to buy shares in
high-profile private and pre-IPO companies that they hope will
go public and appreciate in value, Rufino told a group of
compliance professionals.
However, some firms aren't telling investors all the facts,
he said. Key details are regularly omitted, such as explaining
that a firm doesn't already own shares in companies such as
Facebook or Groupon, or that it may not actually be able to buy
those shares for investors.
"It's almost like a blind offering," said Rufino, at a
recent conference in Baltimore hosted by the National Society
of Compliance Professionals.
FINRA, Wall Street's self-watchdog, is looking into the
issue even as a broad group of regulators grapples with how to
manage growing investor interest in private securities
transactions.
The market for trading shares of private and pre-IPO
companies could grow to $7 billion in value this year,
according to Liquidnet, a U.S. stock-trading venue that said on
Monday it will expand into such offerings. It will compete
against SecondMarket, a private exchange.
The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission is studying
funds that focus on private and pre-IPO companies, but it's
unclear how it can regulate the emerging market.
Some companies have found legal ways around a law that
limits the number of shareholders a private company can have
before it must begin private reporting. Goldman Sachs Group
Inc. (GS.N) earlier this year used special purpose vehicles, a
legal entity set up to hold assets, to avoid the restrictions.
Now, some small brokerages are setting up other types of
funds and private placements to promote primarily to
high net worth investors. It can be a lucrative market,
particularly for smaller firms, who can charge in multiple ways
for their services, including upfront fees ranging from about 2
percent to 6 percent, a regulator said.
Here's how the funds can work: Investors plunk down a hefty
minimum, sometimes as much as $2 million, so the brokerage can
try to buy shares. Investors agree not to sell those shares for
a set period, often several years, assuming the brokerage can
actually clinch the deal. Investors can then try to sell their
shares on a secondary market, or on the stock market if the
company has finally gone public. But either way, investors may
not recoup their money.
FINRA has a say over those deals, since they are sold and
marketed by firms it regulates. Rules about disclosure,
advertising and investor suitability are among those that can
apply to private securities transactions.
Several securities-arbitration lawyers contacted by Reuters
said they didn't know of investors burned in such deals. But
they were concerned about the potential for abuse.
"As technology and communications change, the first thing
that happens is that unscrupulous promoters of shoddy
securities find a way to put it to use," said Scott Shewan, a
lawyer in Clovis, California.
The hype reminds one lawyer of a recent wave of scandals
involving investments in private placements and non-traded
REITs. Only following transactions did many investors realize
their money would be illiquid.
"It's like the Hotel California of investments - you can
never leave," said Joseph Peiffer, a New Orleans-based
securities lawyer.
There is one obvious difference.
"If you invest in Facebook, you're presuming it's going to
go public and that you'll make a gazillion dollars," he said.
Even so, the deals may have similar characteristics to those
involving no-name companies, said Peiffer.
Facebook representatives didn't respond to a phone call and
email requesting comment. A spokesman for Groupon declined to
comment.
