UPDATE 1-COMPLY: FINRA targets Facebook, Groupon disclosures

* Brokerages set up funds to buy Facebook, Groupon shares

* FINRA says some disclosures don't explain the risks

* Lawyers are concerned about potential for abuse (Adds details and news of lawsuit against Liquidnet)

By Suzanne Barlyn

BALTIMORE, Oct 20 As more securities firms try to help investors get in early on hot companies like Facebook and Groupon, regulators are sounding the warning alarm about disclosure.

The Financial Industry Regulatory Authority (FINRA) is concerned about flawed disclosures that some brokerage firms are giving investors in private securities transactions, said Michael Rufino, senior vice president and deputy of member regulation.

The big money in IPOs is usually made by the ultra wealthy, who can afford to take the risk, and by investment banks with vast resources. More recently, a growing number of broker-dealers have been setting up funds to buy shares in high-profile private and pre-IPO companies that they hope will go public and appreciate in value, Rufino told a group of compliance professionals.

However, some firms aren't telling investors all the facts, he said. Key details are regularly omitted, such as explaining that a firm doesn't already own shares in companies such as Facebook or Groupon, or that it may not actually be able to buy those shares for investors.

FINRA discovered the issue during examinations of marketing materials and fees at several firms. Examiners already referred one case to FINRA's enforcement department and are considering others, Rufino told Reuters.

"It's almost like a blind offering," said Rufino, at a recent conference in Baltimore hosted by the National Society of Compliance Professionals.

FINRA, Wall Street's self-watchdog, is looking into the issue even as a broad group of regulators grapples with how to manage growing investor interest in private securities transactions.

The market for trading shares of private and pre-IPO companies could grow to $7 billion in value this year, according to Liquidnet, a U.S. stock-trading venue that said on Monday it will expand into such offerings. It will compete against SecondMarket, a private exchange.

But that expansion is off to a rocky start. Wedbush Securities Inc sued Liquidnet on Thursday for allegedly stealing trade secrets to help it start the new business. For details, see [nN1E79J1FP].

The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission is studying funds that focus on private and pre-IPO companies, but it's unclear how it can regulate the emerging market.

Some companies have found legal ways around a law that limits the number of shareholders a private company can have before it must begin private reporting. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. (GS.N) earlier this year used special purpose vehicles, a legal entity set up to hold assets, to avoid the restrictions.

Now, some small brokerages are setting up other types of funds and private placements to promote primarily to high net worth investors. It can be a lucrative market, particularly for smaller firms, who can charge in multiple ways for their services, including upfront fees ranging from about 2 percent to 6 percent, a regulator said.

Here's how the funds can work: Investors plunk down a hefty minimum, sometimes as much as $2 million, so the brokerage can try to buy shares. Investors agree not to sell those shares for a set period, often several years, assuming the brokerage can actually clinch the deal. Investors can then try to sell their shares on a secondary market, or on the stock market if the company has finally gone public. But either way, investors may not recoup their money.

FINRA has a say over those deals, since they are sold and marketed by firms it regulates. Rules about disclosure, advertising and investor suitability are among those that can apply to private securities transactions.

Several securities-arbitration lawyers contacted by Reuters said they didn't know of investors burned in such deals. But they were concerned about the potential for abuse.

"As technology and communications change, the first thing that happens is that unscrupulous promoters of shoddy securities find a way to put it to use," said Scott Shewan, a lawyer in Clovis, California.

The hype reminds one lawyer of a recent wave of scandals involving investments in private placements and non-traded REITs. Only following transactions did many investors realize their money would be illiquid.

"It's like the Hotel California of investments - you can never leave," said Joseph Peiffer, a New Orleans-based securities lawyer.

There is one obvious difference.

"If you invest in Facebook, you're presuming it's going to go public and that you'll make a gazillion dollars," he said. Even so, the deals may have similar characteristics to those involving no-name companies, said Peiffer.

Facebook representatives didn't respond to a phone call and email requesting comment. A spokesman for Groupon declined to comment.

(Additional reporting by Jonathan Spicer and Sarah N. Lynch. Editing by Walden Siew and Bernadette Baum)