CORRECTED-FINRA crackdown in U.S. generates $68 million in brokerage fines

By Suzanne Barlyn
Jan 8 A crackdown on complex products and
conflicts of interests led to greater scrutiny of large
brokerages in 2012, the head of Wall Street's industry-funded
watchdog said on Tuesday.
The Financial Industry Regulatory Authority levied a total
of $68 million in civil fines during 2012, according to
statistics released by FINRA on Tuesday. The figure was slightly
less than the $71.9 million imposed by FINRA in 2011, and
included a string of high-profile enforcement cases against
large brokerages. Those cases accounted for about one-third of
total fines in 2012.
FINRA also ordered brokerages to repay harmed investors a
record $34 million.
Small brokerage owners often accuse FINRA for targeting them
compared with large brokerages in enforcement cases. Keeping up
with FINRA's regulatory initiatives also demands more resources
from smaller brokerages than their larger counterparts, they
say.
The regulator oversees about 4,290 brokerages and 630,000
brokers.
Many of FINRA's cases against Wall Street's largest
brokerages in 2012, including Morgan Stanley, Merrill
Lynch and units of UBS AG and Wells Fargo Corp
stem from FINRA's increased interest in potential
conflicts of interest and complex products, such as certain
types of exchange-traded funds, said Richard Ketchum, FINRA's
chairman and chief executive, in an interview with Reuters.
Those priorities "will result in more cases against large
firms because they're the ones engineering those products and
the ones that have many of the conflicts because of their
complexity," Ketchum said. For example, brokerage units that
underwrite offerings of certain risky products stand to profit
when retail brokers in the same firm boost sales of those
products by pushing them to investors, even though they may not
be suitable.
FINRA's year-end tally marks a substantial increase from
2010 when the regulator levied a total of $42.5 million in fines
and ordered that about $6 million in funds be returned to harmed
investors. An increase in FINRA's overall enforcement activity,
beginning in 2011, coincided with a change in leadership at
FINRA's enforcement division during the same year.
