COMPLY-Investor advocates push to see trove of arbitration records

Dec 5 A long-running battle over whether the top
U.S. securities regulator should release records about its
supervision of Wall Street's arbitration process is about to go
another round, this time with input from a vocal consumer
advocate.
For nearly four years, a group of lawyers has been pushing
the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission to release documents
about its oversight over how the Financial Industry Regulatory
Authority selects arbitrators who hear legal disputes between
brokerages and investors.
FINRA, the Wall Street industry-funded watchdog, runs the
arbitration forum where investors and brokerages must resolve
their legal disputes.
The Public Investors Arbitration Bar Association (PIABA), a
lawyers' group pushing for the release, has now enlisted lawyers
of its own. The litigation arm of Public Citizen, a consumer
rights group in Washington, filed a brief on PIABA's behalf in a
federal appeals court last week to overturn a U.S. district
court's earlier decision to keep the records a secret.
It is likely the PIABA's last chance to get at the records.
The group wants them "as a matter of transparency," said Jason
Doss, the PIABA president. Customers must sign documents when
they open brokerage accounts that require them to resolve future
legal disputes with firms through FINRA arbitration.
Consumers are "forced" into the process and should know how
FINRA determines who hears their cases, Doss said.
So far, the group, whose members represent investors in
securities arbitration cases, has lost its fight at every turn.
It began with a Freedom of Information Act (FOIA) request to the
SEC in February 2010 for documents related to the agency's
inspections of FINRA's process for picking arbitrators and
checking their backgrounds.
The FOIA gives the public access to federal agency records,
but it carves out exemptions. In 2010, the SEC claimed such an
exemption in turning down PIABA's initial request. PIABA lost
again after a second review by the agency.
The group then sued the SEC in the U.S. District Court for
the District of Columbia, and lost last March.
Now PIABA is turning to Public Citizen because of its
expertise in litigating FOIA requests, said PIABA's Doss.
SPOTLIGHT ON ARBITRATORS
In June, FINRA changed its procedures for vetting its
roughly 6,000 arbitrators. That came after Reuters reported that
a FINRA arbitrator, who was hearing an investor's case against
Goldman Sachs Group Inc, had been criminally indicted
months earlier but failed to properly disclose the legal
run-ins.
Reuters also revealed that FINRA was not running follow-up
background checks on arbitrators after an initial one, when
potential arbitrators apply. The regulator has changed its
policy to include, among other things, annual background checks.
While FINRA was created by Congress, it is private and does
not have to answer FOIA requests. But the SEC, which supervises
FINRA, is subject to the law.
Some of the information about the SEC's oversight of FINRA
arbitration could become public if PIABA wins its battle, said
Michael Smallberg, an investigator for the Project on Government
Oversight (POGO), a watchdog group in Washington that filed a
"friend-of-the-court" brief this week in support of PIABA's
case. It is unclear if the SEC reviews the program at all, he
added.
For Public Citizen, the case offers an opportunity to make
new case law by convincing a court to tighten a broad exemption
for financial regulators that the SEC invokes to keep its
dealings with FINRA secret, said Julie Murray, a lawyer at
Public Citizen Litigation Group who is handling the case. "This
is going to be an important case," Murray said.
FINRA, which is not a party to the suit, and the SEC both
declined to comment.
NARROWING A LOOPHOLE
Nothing is known about the 65 boxes of documents the SEC
acknowledged it has - in an initial response to PIABA's 2010
FOIA request.
The agency has been able to keep its dealings with FINRA
under wraps by depending on a FOIA exemption that protects
information contained in "examination reports" that federal
agencies use to regulate financial institutions.
The exemption was aimed at protecting sensitive details,
such as the private financial information of customers, that the
government collects from the companies, according to court
documents. For purposes of this exemption, FINRA is considered a
financial institution.
The case, however, will come down to how the U.S. Court of
Appeals for the District of Columbia Circuit defines the types
of "examination reports" in the exemption.
The PIABA wants the appeals court to limit the definition to
reports about an institution's financial activities, not FINRA's
administrative functions, according to the brief.
It could be a struggle for PIABA because there is little
existing law on the question, said Scott Hodes, a lawyer in
Washington who handles FOIA cases but is not involved in this
case.
"That's the rub here. It's all kind of new," said Hodes.
"These types of cases are not easy because they're first
impression," Hodes said.