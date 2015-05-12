Wall Street regulator FINRA toughens its sanctions guidelines

| WASHINGTON
WASHINGTON May 12 Wall Street's self-policing
body unveiled tough new sanctions guidelines on Tuesday that
call for stricter penalties against defendants who commit fraud
or violate suitability rules.
The new guidelines by the Financial Industry Regulatory
Authority's National Adjudicatory Council now call for possibly
expelling firms or barring individuals who commit fraud, and
increasing the range of suspensions from one to two years
against brokers who sell products that are not suitable to
retail investors.
The National Adjudicatory Council is FINRA's 14-member
appellate tribunal for disciplinary cases.
(Reporting by Sarah N. Lynch; Editing by Susan Heavey)