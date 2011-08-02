UPDATE 1-Broker ordered to repay Morgan Stanley $1.2 mln

* FINRA panel orders broker to pay for breaching terms of promissory note

* Broker's counterclaims against Morgan Stanley denied by panel (Follows Alerts)

Aug 2 A FINRA securities industry arbitration panel ordered a former Morgan Stanley Smith Barney broker to pay the firm around $1.2 million for breaching the terms of a promissory note.

In April 2010, Morgan Stanley had accused former broker Mark Mensack of failing to pay $825,660 owed on a promissory note.

Arbitrators on Tuesday ordered Mensack to pay Morgan Stanley $53,560 in interest, $401,593 in attorneys' fees and $1,250 to reimburse Morgan Stanley for its initial filing fee.

The broker will continue to accumulate a penalty of $84.83 per day until he completely repays the award, according to the ruling posted on the Financial Industry Regulatory Authority's website.

Mensack's counter claims against Morgan Stanley and two other associated brokers were denied by the arbitration panel.

In his counterclaim, Mensack had accused Morgan Stanley of tortious interference with current and prospective business relations, fraudulent inducement and failure to supervise among other claims and had sought more than $5 million in compensation. (Reporting by Tanya Agrawal in Bangalore; Editing by Maju Samuel)