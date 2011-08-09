UPDATE 1-Broker asked to repay Lehman Brothers $2.2 mln by FINRA

(Follows Alerts)

Aug 9 A FINRA securities industry arbitration panel ordered a former Lehman Brothers Holdings Inc broker to pay the now defunct firm around $2.2 million for breaching the terms of two promissory notes.

In April 2010, Lehman Brothers had accused former broker Bryon James Botsford for breach of contract relating to two promissory notes signed by Botsford, in April and July, 2008.

Arbitrators on Tuesday ordered Botsford to pay Lehman Brothers $2 million in compensatory damages and $204,066 in interest.

The broker will continue to accumulate a penalty of 3 percent on the $2 million award from July 20, 2011 till he completely repays the award, according to the ruling posted on the Financial Industry Regulatory Authority's website.

According to FINRA BrokerCheck records, Botsford, who is currently employed with Citigroup Global Markets in California, joined Lehman Brothers in 2008 in Menlo Park, California.

Botsford was previously employed with Wells Fargo and UST Securities Inc. (Reporting by Tanya Agrawal in Bangalore; Editing by Maju Samuel)