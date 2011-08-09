UPDATE 1-Broker asked to repay Lehman Brothers $2.2 mln by FINRA

(Follows Alerts)
Aug 9 A FINRA securities industry arbitration
panel ordered a former Lehman Brothers Holdings Inc broker to
pay the now defunct firm around $2.2 million for breaching the
terms of two promissory notes.
In April 2010, Lehman Brothers had accused former broker
Bryon James Botsford for breach of contract relating to two
promissory notes signed by Botsford, in April and July, 2008.
Arbitrators on Tuesday ordered Botsford to pay Lehman
Brothers $2 million in compensatory damages and $204,066 in
interest.
The broker will continue to accumulate a penalty of 3
percent on the $2 million award from July 20, 2011 till he
completely repays the award, according to the ruling posted on
the Financial Industry Regulatory Authority's website.
According to FINRA BrokerCheck records, Botsford, who is
currently employed with Citigroup Global Markets in California,
joined Lehman Brothers in 2008 in Menlo Park, California.
Botsford was previously employed with Wells Fargo and UST
Securities Inc.
(Reporting by Tanya Agrawal in Bangalore; Editing by Maju
Samuel)