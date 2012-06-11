UPDATE 1-FINRA orders broker to pay Smith Barney $1.1 mln

June 11 A FINRA securities arbitration panel ordered former Morgan Stanley Smith Barney broker Oliver Schwarz to pay about $1.1 million to the firm in connection with a promissory note he had executed.

Schwarz had filed a claim against Citigroup Global Markets , Citigroup Global Markets Holdings and Morgan Stanley Smith Barney in July 2010, alleging breach of contract and negligence and seeking about $3 million in damages.

Schwarz also sought the cancellation of the note.

Morgan Stanley Smith Barney filed a counter-claim asking Schwarz to repay about $1.5 million he owed on the note that he had executed in May 2009.

However, the regulator asked the respondents to pay Schwarz about $486,616 in costs, bringing down his repayment to Smith Barney to $1.1 million.

Schwarz has also been asked to pay Smith Barney an interest of 9.25 percent on the repayment amount from the end of July until the final settlement.

He will also pay $85,265 in attorneys' fees and $6,175 in costs.

According to FINRA BrokerCheck records Oliver Schwarz joined Morgan Stanley in 2009 and has not been registered with another broker-dealer since he left the firm in July 2010.