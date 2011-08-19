UPDATE 1-Broker ordered to repay Morgan Stanley Smith $1.1 mln

* FINRA says Jonathan Benham breaches terms of 2 promissory notes

BANGALORE Aug 19 A FINRA securities industry arbitration panel ordered a former Morgan Stanley Smith Barney broker to pay the firm around $1.1 million for breaching terms of two promissory notes.

In March, Morgan Stanley Smith Barney had accused former broker Jonathan Benham of failing to pay $888,662 owed on a promissory note, which had been executed in March 2009, and $140,779 owed on another promissory note, executed in October 2009.

Arbitrators on Thursday also ordered Benham to pay Morgan Stanley $500 in attorneys' fees.

The broker will accumulate an interest of 2 percent per year from March 6, 2010 on the first note and an interest of 2.75 percent per year on the second note from Oct. 27, 2010 until he completely repays the award, according to the ruling posted on FINRA's website.

Benham did not make an appearance or file his answer to the complaint in this matter and was not represented by counsel, according to the panel's ruling.

According to FINRA BrokerCheck records, Benham joined Morgan Stanley in 2009 in Florida after almost five years as a broker with Wachovia Securities LLC. He began his brokerage career with Northwestern Mutual Investment Services Inc in 1992.

The Financial Industry Regulatory Authority records indicate that Benham has not registered with another broker-dealer since leaving Morgan Stanley Smith Barney. (Reporting by Tanya Agrawal in Bangalore; Editing by Maju Samuel)