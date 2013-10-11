RPT-COMPLY-FINRA arbitration awards go unpaid, insurance no easy fix

By Suzanne Barlyn
Oct 10 Wall Street's watchdog is floating the
idea of requiring brokerages to carry insurance for the payment
of arbitration awards to investors. Developing such a plan,
however, could be tricky.
The Financial Industry Regulatory Authority, Wall Street's
industry-funded regulator, is looking into the measure because
of a growing problem: brokerages that lose securities
arbitration cases against investors and then close up shop,
leaving those investors unable to collect.
A total of $51 million of arbitration awards granted in
2011, or 11 percent of the total awards, have not been paid,
according to FINRA. The figure marks a 4 percent increase from
2009 and 2010. Many of the problems involve small brokerages.
A U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission regulation
requires all brokerages to keep funds on hand, known as net
capital, to pay arbitration awards and other obligations. But
that can be as little as $5,000 at some small firms - not enough
to cover even the tiniest awards, say lawyers.
FINRA suspends firms that do not pay arbitration awards,
leading some to close and even file for bankruptcy protection.
That is often when investors owed money get stuck.
The notion of requiring that brokerages carry "errors and
omissions" insurance to cover those awards, first reported last
Saturday by the Wall Street Journal, is already stirring debate.
It is unclear what other options may be available to FINRA,
which is concerned about unpaid arbitration awards and "intends
to evaluate this entire area to determine if steps should be
taken," a spokeswoman said.
While insurance may provide some financial relief to
investors who may otherwise be out of luck, the policies can
also be riddled with exceptions and coverage limitations, say
lawyers and insurance professionals.
What's more, many insurance underwriters may not want to
cover small brokerages, which they often view as high-risk.
Firms, at the very least, would have to cough up expensive
premium payments - anywhere from $15,000 to $50,000 annually for
$1 million of coverage - a basic amount - at a firm with up to
100 brokers, say insurance professionals.
"Simply mandating that there be errors and omissions
insurance doesn't necessarily mean you're going to have coverage
for the claim," said Shane Hansen, a lawyer in Grand Rapids,
Michigan, who advises firms on regulatory issues. A policy, he
said, is only as good as its fine print.
EXCLUSIONS, EXCLUSIONS
Jenice Malecki, a New York-based lawyer, is still trying to
collect nearly $1 million for a Pennsylvania couple who won an
arbitration case against a small brokerage in late 2009.
But the brokerage, McGinn Smith & Co, in Albany, New York,
shuttered after the SEC alleged in 2010 that its owners, David
L. Smith and Timothy McGinn, defrauded hundreds of investors out
of $80 million by pushing sham investments in a security alarm
financing company. Both were later convicted of securities fraud
in a related criminal case and sentenced to prison in August.
The case is one type of scenario for harmed investors that
errors and omissions coverage likely cannot salvage. That is
because the policies generally exclude fraud and other
intentional misconduct, say lawyers. The investors may recover
some money through forfeiture proceedings against the duo, but
that is far from certain, Malecki said.
Other arbitration cases may involve less extreme conduct,
but often nonetheless allege civil fraud - another type of
intentional misconduct. While not criminal, it is also typically
excluded from insurance coverage, say lawyers.
An insurance requirement for brokerages, however, could push
investors' lawyers to rethink their strategies by dropping any
reference to fraud, said Richard Slavin, a lawyer in Westport,
Connecticut, who represents brokerages. Instead, lawyers would
likely build their cases around the argument that the brokerage
was negligent, or failed to care for the investor properly, he
said.
Nonetheless, policies may also exclude coverage for problems
stemming from certain types of risky investments, such as
privately issued, unregistered securities, say lawyers and
insurance professionals.
Other issues FINRA will have to consider in developing an
insurance mandate include how much coverage to require firms to
buy and how to determine whether they are keeping up with their
premium payments, said G. Philip Rutledge, a lawyer in Lemoyne,
Pennsylvania, who advises financial services firms on regulatory
issues.
Investors who are owed money from arbitrations may then face
another set of legal problems if the insured brokerage files for
bankruptcy. The insurance proceeds could, in some jurisdictions,
be dumped into a larger pot to help pay off other types of
claims against the firm.
Laws in several states allow the investor to pursue the
insurance company directly while bankruptcy is pending, but that
will not always work either, said Andrea Dobin, a bankruptcy
lawyer in West Orange, New Jersey. For example, an insurer may
deny coverage if the brokerage failed to notify it of an
investor's claim before closing its doors, Dobin said.
RISKY BUSINESS
Obtaining any coverage at all could be another problem for
small brokerages, which are typically viewed as a high-risk,
said Frank Vento, head of the investment management practice for
Marsh Inc, a global insurance broker and unit of Marsh &
McLennan Cos. (Marsh sells insurance to brokerages
through a FINRA referral program and pays FINRA a fee to
belong).
"The insurance markets recognize that a lot of problems
happen at smaller firms," said Vento. Insurers who are willing
to consider coverage of small firms are "very selective," said
Vento, whose firm handles some small company policies through a
subsidiary.
Nonetheless, a regulatory requirement to buy coverage would
create a bigger market in that niche for insurers and could spur
some companies to develop new types of policies, Vento said.