FINRA fines LPL Financial $9 million for email violations

May 21 LPL Financial LLC must pay a total of $9 million for significant email system failures and making misstatements to Wall Street's watchdog, the regulator said on Tuesday.

LPL, an affiliate of LPL Financial Holdings Inc, agreed to a fine of $7.5 million and will establish a $1.5 million fund to compensate brokerage customers potentially affected by email violations, according to a settlement with the Financial Industry Regulatory Authority. The firm neither admitted nor denied FINRA's charges, according to the settlement.