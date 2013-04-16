CORRECTED-(OFFICIAL)-UPDATE 1-FINRA fines Merrill $1 mln for best-execution lapses

(Merrill corrects in fourth paragraph that it will compensate
clients, not that it has already compensated them)
April 16 A Wall Street regulator on Tuesday said
it had fined Bank of America Corp's Merrill Lynch $1
million in a civil action for not getting the best execution
price for customer transactions involving non-convertible
preferred securities and failing to properly supervise the
process.
The Financial Industry Regulatory Authority also ordered
Merrill to pay more than $323,000 in restitution to customers
affected by the transactions. Merrill, in a settlement with
FINRA, neither admitted nor denied the regulator's findings.
A Merrill spokesman said the matter predated Bank of
America's 2009 acquisition of Merrill Lynch, adding that a
processing error that caused the problem has been corrected.
Merrill said it will compensate affected clients in the
coming weeks, he said.
Securities industry rules require brokerages and their
advisers to use reasonable diligence to ensure that the purchase
or sale price for a customer is as favorable as possible, given
market conditions.
According to a regulatory settlement, FINRA's disciplinary
case stems from activity involving non-convertible preferred
securities between 2006 and 2010. The problems occurred through
an in-house system, ML BondMarket, which Merrill used to manage
orders and execute customer transactions in non-convertible
preferred securities, according to the settlement.
FINRA found that Merrill programmed pricing that was limited
to quotes published on the primary listing exchange for the
non-convertible preferred securities being traded. There were
instances in which better quotes were available on other markets
that were not reflected in Merrill's system.
As a result, Merrill executed 12,259 transactions at prices
that were not as favorable as possible to customers. The firm
also did not review non-convertible preferred transactions
executed through the system to verify that it was complying with
the industry's best execution obligations, FINRA said.
(Reporting by Suzanne Barlyn; Editing by Kenneth Barry and Phil
Berlowitz)