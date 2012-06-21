UPDATE 3-FINRA fines Merrill $2.8 mln for excess fees

June 21 Merrill Lynch must pay a $2.8 million
fine for overcharging customers $32 million in fees, among other
things, Wall Street's industry-funded regulator said on
Thursday.
The Financial Industry Regulatory Authority alleged that
Merrill Lynch, part of Bank of America Corp did not have
an adequate supervisory system in place between April 2003 and
December 2011 to ensure customers were billed properly,
according to a settlement document in the case.
About 95,000 customer accounts were overcharged as a result,
the regulator said. Merrill also failed to send trade
confirmations for over 10.6 million trades in more than 230,000
customer accounts between 2006 and 2010, according to the
settlement.
Merrill has provided $32 million in remediation plus
interest to customers, according to FINRA.
"Following Bank of America's acquisition of Merrill Lynch,
we identified operational issues that affected certain
investment advisory accounts," said Merrill Lynch spokesman
William Halldin on Thursday.
The issues were mainly the result of improper account
coding. Merrill Lynch has improved its systems to address those
problems, in addition to reimbursing clients, Halldin said.
Merrill's $32 million in overcharges occurred in certain
investment advisory accounts, for which investors agreed to pay
an annual flat fee for Merrill's services, typically a
percentage of their overall portfolios.
Certain customers, however, were entitled to pay lower
percentages, based on factors such as total assets invested at
the firm and types of securities they held. But many clients
were not charged the lower fees because of problems with
Merrill's data and billing system, among other things, according
to the settlement. Additional overcharges occurred regarding
certain mutual funds and wire transfers.
Merrill did not admit or deny the charges as part of the
settlement.
FINRA, in determining the $2.6 million sanction, took into
account the fact that Merrill identified the overcharging
violations during its own internal review and made efforts to
reimburse customers, according to the settlement.