Morgan Stanley must pay ex-trader $8 mln in flap over firing-panel

| Sept 3
Sept 3 Two Morgan Stanley units must pay
$8 million to a former energy trader, who said the firms
improperly terminated him for cause, after he declined to meet
with New York law enforcement authorities during an
investigation, arbitrators ruled.
The 2-to-1 ruling in favor of Amit Gupta effectively
restores millions of dollars in deferred compensation that he
was forced to forfeit because of the termination. The ruling was
posted on the Financial Industry Regulatory Authority's website
on Tuesday.
Arbitrators ruled that Gupta's termination for cause by
Morgan Stanley & Co Inc and Morgan Stanley Capital Group Inc was
invalid, according to the decision, dated Aug. 29. A
termination "for cause" occurs when an employer fires an
employee for a specific reason, often one that stems from a
violation of company policy or an employment contract, lawyers
said.
Authorities later closed the investigation, allegedly
involving a "large trade" without bringing charges against
Gupta. Other details about the alleged trade and investigation
are unclear.
A spokesman for Morgan Stanley said the firm was
disappointed by the ruling.
A spokeswoman for the regulator said it was the first ruling
made through FINRA's large arbitration pilot program, which is
available to parties with $10 million or more in claims.
FINRA, Wall Street's industry-funded watchdog, runs the
arbitration forum that hears many legal disputes involving
firms, their employees and customers.
The pilot program allows parties to customize their
arbitrations through arrangement such as agreeing to choose
arbitrators who may not be listed on FINRA's roster, or
developing their own procedures for exchanging information prior
to the hearing.
Gupta filed the claim in 2011 seeking more than $14 million
in damages. His lawyer, Eric Seiler, declined further comment.
Morgan Stanley terminated Gupta for cause in 2009 after he
declined to attend a meeting with the district attorney of New
York County in Manhattan. The firm said his action violated its
code of conduct, according to the ruling.
Two of the three arbitrators who heard the case found the
firm's decision was "flawed," given Gupta's "many months" of
cooperation with Morgan Stanley, as well as the Commodity
Futures Trading Commission and Manhattan prosecutors, according
to the ruling.
A third arbitrator dissented writing that Gupta disregarded
the "clear terms" of his employment contract.