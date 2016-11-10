FINRA names former JPMorgan top lawyer to its board of governors

NEW YORK Nov 10 The Financial Industry
Regulatory Authority named Stephen Cutler, vice chairman and
former linchpin lawyer for JPMorgan Chase & Co, to its
board of governors Thursday.
He replaces Greg Fleming, Morgan Stanley's last head
of wealth management, who resigned from the board earlier this
year.
FINRA's organizing rules require that the securities
industry self-regulator be overseen by a board of 10 industry
governors, three of whom must come from large firms.
Cutler, who will step into one of the large-firm seats, has
been on the regulatory side before as head of the U.S.
Securities and Exchange Commission's enforcement division.
However, he has clashed with them, too.
As chief counsel for JPMorgan, Cutler played a key role in
the bank's $13 billion settlement with the federal government
over charges that JPMorgan overstated the quality of mortgages
it sold to investors in the run-up to the financial crisis.
Months later at a conference sponsored by the Clearing
House, Cutler said that regulation of the banks was spiraling
out of control and what had become "enforcement-worthy has
changed."
(Reporting by Elizabeth Dilts; Editing by Leslie Adler)