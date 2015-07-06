Wells Fargo, LPL, Raymond James to reimburse $30 mln in fund fees-FINRA

July 6 Three major securities brokerages must
collectively reimburse customers more than $30 million for
failing to waive mutual fund sales charges for thousands of
accounts belonging to charities and retirement investors, Wall
Street's watchdog said on Monday.
Units of Wells Fargo & Co, Raymond James Financial
Inc and LPL Financial Holdings Inc "failed to
adequately supervise" the sale of mutual funds that offered
sales charge waivers, the Financial Industry Regulatory
Authority (FINRA) said in a statement.
The firms, in settling the cases with FINRA, neither
admitted nor denied the industry-funded regulator's allegations,
FINRA said.
A Wells Fargo spokesman declined to comment. Raymond James
and LPL said in statements that they self-reported the problem
to FINRA, which did not impose fines, given the firms
"extraordinary cooperation."
The errors affected a total of more than 50,000 accounts at
the firms, FINRA said.
(Reporting by Suzanne Barlyn; Editing by Bernadette Baum)