FINRA fines Oppenheimer & Co $3.4 mln for reporting violations

NEW YORK Nov 17 The Financial Industry
Regulatory Authority ordered Oppenheimer & Co Inc to pay $3.4
million to settle charges it failed to report required
information to the agency such as disciplinary actions against
employees and settlements with clients.
Oppenheimer & Co, a unit of Oppenheimer Holdings,
will pay $1.85 million to customers and $1.57 million to FINRA,
a U.S. non-governmental organization that regulates member
brokerage firms and exchange markets.
The regulator said in a statement that Oppenheimer failed to
submit 350 required filings and did not provide certain
documents to clients who accused a former broker of inflating
his commissions by needlessly trading clients' accounts.
Oppenheimer's procedures did not provide direction to its
employees on making these disclosures, FINRA added.
Some of the charges mentioned in the settlement related to
"legacy issues" the firm discovered and reported to FINRA after
it upgraded its oversight procedures, Oppenheimer said in an
emailed statement.
"Over the past several years, we have upgraded personnel,
strengthened policies, procedures and controls, and undertaken
significant technology initiatives to mitigate future reporting
issues," said Oppenheimer, which neither admitted nor denied the
charges.
FINRA found that in the case of the 350 filings, Oppenheimer
filed documents four years late on average.
It also found that Oppenheimer's compliance officer and
another employee in its anti-money laundering division were late
in disclosing to FINRA that they had received "Well's notices."
Well's notices are issued to financial firms when a regulator
has completed an investigation into the firm's business and
found infractions.
The regulator found Oppenheimer failed to produce relevant
documents for 7 claimants who brought arbitration disputes
alleging that the firm failed to supervise former broker Mark
Hotton for excessively trading clients' accounts.
Of the $1.85 million that will go to customers, $700,000
will go to those seven people, and $1.14 million will go to
customers who should not have had to pay mutual fund sales
charges.
(Reporting By Elizabeth Dilts; Editing by Andrew Hay)