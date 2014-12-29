FINRA fines Pershing LLC $3m for violating customer protection rule

Dec 29 Pershing LLC must pay a $3 million civil
fine for violating a rule that requires the firm to protect
customers' funds and securities from broker-dealer misuse, among
other things, Wall Street's industry funded watchdog said on
Monday.
Pershing, a clearing firm unit of the Bank of New York
Mellon Corp, violated the rule between 2010 and 2011 and
also failed to have certain adequate supervision systems in
place related to its obligations under the rule, the Financial
Industry Regulatory Authority (FINRA) said.
The clearing firm lacked adequate cash reserves to meet
certain deposit requirements during the period, said FINRA.
Pershing neither admittned nor denied FINRA's allegations.
