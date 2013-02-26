版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2013年 2月 27日 星期三

FINRA to appeal ruling on Charles Schwab class-action ban

Feb 26 The Financial Industry Regulatory Authority, Wall Street's industry-funded regulator, said on Tuesday that it is in the process of filing an appeal on a ruling last week that allowed retail brokerage Charles Schwab Corp's requirement that customers sign a class-action waiver.
