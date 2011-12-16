FINRA's chief slams study on adviser exams

BRIEF-CORBY SPIRIT AND WINE QUARTERLY EARNINGS PER SHARE C$0.25
* CORBY SPIRIT AND WINE ANNOUNCES QUARTERLY DIVIDEND AND REPORTS SECOND QUARTER RESULTS
*FINRA chief criticizes study about adviser oversight *Methodology overlooks certain facts *FINRA previously decided against conducting similar study
By Suzanne Barlyn
NEW YORK Dec 16 The head of the Financial Industry Regulatory Authority on Friday slammed a recent study, commissioned by four trade groups, which analyzed the costs of three ways of improving oversight of investment advisers registered with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.
* CORBY SPIRIT AND WINE ANNOUNCES QUARTERLY DIVIDEND AND REPORTS SECOND QUARTER RESULTS
WASHINGTON, Feb 8 Intel Corp Chief Executive Officer Brian Krzanich said during a visit with President Donald Trump on Wednesday that the computer chip manufacturer will invest $7 billion in an Arizona semiconductor factory.
MEXICO CITY, Feb 8 Mexican state-owned oil company Pemex revised its March term pricing formulas for crude oil shipped to its international customers, the company said on Wednesday. The following table lists the adjustments to price constants in the Americas, the U.S. West Coast, Europe and the Far East: DESTINATION FEB CONSTANT MARCH CONSTANT AMERICAS Maya crude