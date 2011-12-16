版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2011年 12月 17日 星期六 03:57 BJT

FINRA's chief slams study on adviser exams

*FINRA chief criticizes study about adviser oversight *Methodology overlooks certain facts *FINRA previously decided against conducting similar study

By Suzanne Barlyn

NEW YORK Dec 16 The head of the Financial Industry Regulatory Authority on Friday slammed a recent study, commissioned by four trade groups, which analyzed the costs of three ways of improving oversight of investment advisers registered with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.

