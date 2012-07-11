COMPLY-New FINRA rule seen as weakening brokerage defenses

| July 11
July 11 A new securities industry rule that
strengthens protections for investors could have a serious
downside for the brokerages that advise them: fewer defenses in
an arbitration.
The Financial Industry Regulatory Authority's new rule,
which took effect on Monday, requires securities and strategies
that brokers recommend to be suitable for investors at all
times, not just at the time of the transaction.
While brokerages have had nearly two years to prepare for
the rule, the true test of their efforts will probably come
months or even years from now, in arbitration cases from
investors claiming they were sold unsuitable securities. Some of
the arguments that brokerages have long relied on to fight
investors in those cases will not pack the same punch anymore,
lawyers say.
Among the biggest shift is FINRA's clarification that even
long-term strategies must be suitable based on factors such as
the investor's risk tolerance, liquidity needs and age.
Brokerages have long managed to persuade arbitrators that the
standard of a "suitable recommendation" applied only to
recommendations for individual transactions.
This "ridiculous" defense led to a lot of arguing in
arbitrations over whether the strategies were subject to the
suitability rule, said Peter Mougey, a Pensacola, Florida,
lawyer who represents investors in arbitration cases.
But the rule could also minimize the need for that type of
defense for brokerages because of the more vigilant
record-keeping they must do. Until now, "after-the-fact
discussions" about the possible rationale for a recommendation
were common, said Thomas Potter, a lawyer for Burr & Forman LLP
in Nashville, Tennessee.
"Now you need to have in the file what you considered and
how you considered it," he said. Brokerages have been training
their advisers to keep and store detailed notes that they can
use during future client meetings and to defend themselves in
possible legal cases.
The rule could motivate brokers who resisted taking notes to
start doing it, leading to fewer problems, Potter said.
CUSTOMER CLARITY
In particular, FINRA's own written guidance about the rule
could help investors in some of the most frustrating cases:
those in which brokerages argue that an investor is "not a
customer."
FINRA rules require brokerages to arbitrate with customers
who demand the process. But what constitutes a customer has been
open to question.
Many brokerages, including Raymond James Financial Inc
unit Morgan Keegan & Co, have successfully raised the
defense in cases involving mutual funds and other securities
that they have underwritten and branded under their own names,
but sold through another firm.
The "not-a-customer" defense also arises when brokers
persuade investors to transfer assets from company-sponsored
pension plans to individual retirement accounts, said
Atlanta-based lawyer Brian Smiley, who represents investors.
That recommendation can have "horrifying consequences" because
of the financial risks an investor takes when cashing in pension
assets, but it is typically made before the investor has an
account with the brokerage, Smiley said.
Still, guidance that FINRA published in May clearly states
that customers include even prospective investors who do not
have an account with a broker's firm.
The battle over who is and is not a customer often takes
place in court, where brokerages sue to stop arbitrations by
saying the investors who file them are not customers.
Most judges who hear those arguments have never previously
decided such a case, said Houston lawyer William Shepherd, who
represents investors in arbitration. What is more, decisions in
other cases to guide them are often inconsistent, he said.
The written guidance from FINRA could help sway a judge's
thinking in the investor's favor, Shepherd said.
NATIONAL STANDARD
FINRA's new rule can also weaken brokerages' efforts to take
advantage of gaps in state laws that have left investors
vulnerable.
One of the biggest clarifications, for example, is that a
recommendation to "hold" securities must be suitable, even
though the advice does not require a transaction. Some states,
such as California, already have this requirement, but laws in
other states are not as clear.
And even in California, brokerage lawyers have often tried
to convince arbitrators to follow the old, weaker FINRA rule,
said Leonard Steiner, a Beverly Hills lawyer who represents
investors.
Those arguments will be far less persuasive now that FINRA's
industrywide rule is in place, said Smiley, the Atlanta-based
lawyer.
FINRA has appointed arbitrators to apply the standards that
it sets, he said. "And they're not optional standards, they're
mandatory."