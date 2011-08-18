Regulator gives U.S. brokers social media message

* Brokers can informally chat but then must report it

NEW YORK, Aug 18 The principal regulator of U.S. brokers on Thursday issued long-awaited guidance on how advisers can use Facebook, Twitter and other social media sites to communicate with clients.

A notice on the website of the Financial Industry Regulatory Authority provided some clarity on issues such as what kinds of approvals brokers need before starting blogs. However, most brokerage firms are likely to keep a tight rein on use of the new media for fear of violating advertising and other rules.

"I don't see anything here that is going to relieve them," said Elliott Curzon, a partner at law firm Dechert LLP in New York.

The regulatory notice clarifies questions about the channels and methods of communication open to brokers but won't alleviate concerns about the monitoring and recordkeeping required by employers, Curzon said.

"It just clarifies how difficult the process of allowing reps to use social media for business purposes is," he said.

FINRA issued initial guidance on social media in January 2010 that left many questions unanswered. The new notice provides specific answers, clarifying, for example, that a broker who names an employer on a site such as LinkedIn must get pre-approval from the firm.

Advisers don't need preapprovals for "unscripted" interactions -- meaning it's okay to send instant messages -- but must go to approriate supervisors afterward to alert them of the communciation.

"That's great news for financial advisers because if they had to get their questions or comments approved before posting to a site, they most likely would have missed their opportunity to participate in the discussion," said Chad Bockius, chief executive officer of Socialware, a social media software company.

Advisers learned, however, that they can't escape supervision by using devices they personally own. FINRA said companies must have systems in place to supervise and retain interactions, and to distinguish between business and personal communications.

"There was this mistaken impression that if you used a personal device, it wasn't subject to the firm's recordkeeping requirements," Curzon said. "If it's business, it's a business communication regardless of what device you use."

The self-regulatory organization said companies don't have to track every message from a broker as long as they have the technology to track them and to access them.

"Firms can do spot checks of advisers' personal devices without having to monitor them all the time," Bockius said. "It's not unlike the real world where a financial adviser can be at a town meeting as a citizen one minute, and then talking to a neighbor at the meeting about his services the next."

The clarification from FINRA is unlikely to open the doors widely to social networking, despite brokerage firms' directive to advisers to develop stronger relationships with younger clients and prospects.

A spokeswoman at Morgan Stanley Smith Barney (MS.N), which in May opened the social media door to about 600 of its 17,000 brokers, declined to comment on whether the experiment would be expanded under the clarified guidelines.

"Firms are under a lot of pressure from their reps to adopt social media," Curzon said. "Some will allow it under some circumstances and strict supervision, but it's still going to be an enormous headache."

(Reporting by Jessica Toonkel; Editing by Walden Siew)