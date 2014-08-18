Wall St regulator FINRA charges Wedbush with market access violations

Credit Suisse to make capital hike decision after AGM - report
ZURICH, April 23 Credit Suisse will not decide on how it wants to raise fresh capital until after this week's annual general meeting, SonntagsZeitung reported on Sunday.
WASHINGTON Aug 18 Wall Street's self-funded regulator on Monday charged brokerage firm Wedbush Securities with having shoddy risk controls, a flaw that in turn allowed thousands of traders to flood U.S. markets and execute manipulative trades.
The Financial Industry Regulatory Authority's case marks the second time this year that regulators have filed civil charges against the major brokerage firm over so-called market access rule violations.
Earlier this summer, the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission filed a related against Wedbush; its former vice president, Jeffrey Bell; and its current senior vice president, Christina Fillhart. (Reporting by Sarah Lynch; Editing by Lisa Von Ahn)
ZURICH, April 23 LafargeHolcim is close to announcing that its chief executive Eric Olsen is to step down following an internal investigation into activities at a former Lafarge cement plant in Syria, a source familiar with the matter said on Sunday.
