版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2014年 8月 18日 星期一 21:21 BJT

Wall St regulator FINRA charges Wedbush with market access violations

WASHINGTON Aug 18 Wall Street's self-funded regulator on Monday charged brokerage firm Wedbush Securities with having shoddy risk controls, a flaw that in turn allowed thousands of traders to flood U.S. markets and execute manipulative trades.

The Financial Industry Regulatory Authority's case marks the second time this year that regulators have filed civil charges against the major brokerage firm over so-called market access rule violations.

Earlier this summer, the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission filed a related against Wedbush; its former vice president, Jeffrey Bell; and its current senior vice president, Christina Fillhart. (Reporting by Sarah Lynch; Editing by Lisa Von Ahn)
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐