Fintech AvidXchange raises $300 mln from Caisse, Mastercard -statement

June 8 AvidXchange, a software company that
helps mid-sized companies automate their invoicing and bill
payments, said on Thursday it raised $300 million from investors
including Mastercard, Silicon valley investor Peter Thiel
and Canada's second largest public pension fund.
Pension fund Caisse de dépôt et placement du Québec said it
invested $100 million in the Charlotte, North Carolina-based
company. Temasek Holdings Pte Ltd, a Singapore state investor,
also contributed to the financing.
AvidXchange has more than 5,500 North American business
customers using its cloud-based automated payment processing
software.
A financial technology firm founded in 2000, AvidXchange
said in a statement that the latest funding round would help the
company expand. It also announced a partnership with Mastercard
to help reach an underserved market of small and medium-sized
businesses still using manual processes to pay their bills.
The $300 million equity investment values AvidXchange at
around $1.4 billion, according to a report by the Wall Street
Journal.
Financial Technology Partners LP and FTP Securities LLC are
the financial and strategic advisers in the deal.
