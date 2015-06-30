UPDATE 1-Fintech explosion puts banks in digital firing line

(recasts, adds details from recent reports; executive comments,
By Eric Auchard
FRANKFURT, June 30 The world's top banks and
insurers are seeing their business models challenged by
"fintech" start-ups, which are reshaping what consumers and
businesses expect from financial services, industry insiders and
experts say.
A report out Tuesday from the World Economic Forum (WEF),
the Swiss-based corporate think-tank which runs the Davos summit
of world leaders, says major disruptions lie ahead for the once
highly profitable financial services industry.
Foreshadowing the end of the friendly local bank manager, UK
regulators last week granted a banking license to Atom, a
"branch-free, paper-free" institution which its customers must
on their own mobile phones or tablets.
The WEF study joins a flood of recent reports including one
from Santander InnoVentures, the venture arm of Banco Santander
, which argues digital technologies are eroding the
bulwarks of the financial services industry, just as it did in
travel and entertainment a decade or more ago. [ID: nL8N0ZA2Q0]
Recent market entrants are taking advantage of the
plummeting cost of cloud-computing capacity to go head-to-head
with banks in terms of raw transaction and data-crunching
analytical power, what Santander's study has dubbed Fintech 2.0.
"Pre-digital business models and processes will be
rendered obsolete, and billions of dollars of value will shift
to 'new model' suppliers," the Santander report predicts.
Rising investments in fintech start-ups globally are
fuelling the challenge to entrenched players, with $12.2 billion
ploughed into such ventures last year, more than threefold the
total of 2013, according to data supplied by research firm CB
Insights.
BANKS WITH NO BRICKS
The generation born after 1980 have largely abandoned bank
branches already. Younger people turn instead to virtual fintech
brands such as eToro for social-media style investing, Moven in
mobile banking, Prosper for loans and a growing number of
crowd-funding platforms to finance projects.
"Bankers always claim that they are close to their customers
because they have all these retail branches," Berlin fintech
entrepreneur Valentin Stalf said in an interview. "I think
branches are holding banks back from reaching their customers."
Stalf, 29, is co-founder and chief executive of Number26, a
financial services marketplace for mobile users in the
German-speaking world that has received backing from top Silicon
Valley investor Peter Thiel, among other investors.
"I don't see banks at all as my competitors," Number26 CEO
Stalf says. "They just can't move fast enough."
Bankers who once thought financial regulation was a barrier
to new entrants are seeing non-bank fintech rivals go after
their most profitable markets, while avoiding regulated pieces
of business, said Huw van Steenis, head of European bank
research at Morgan Stanley, who contributed to the WEF report.
While challenges to banking are more imminent, insurers may
face bigger threats in the long-run as troves of online data
usher in new types of personalised health, life and drivers
insurance, upending the model of mutualised financial risk that
has been at the heart of the industry, the WEF report predicts.
In investment management, "robo-advisors" have begun to
automate wealth advisory roles, calling into question
face-to-face meetings and proprietary distribution channels.
Meanwhile, robo-lenders threaten to eat banks' lunch
.
Most of new fintech firms selectively partner with
technology providers who possess their own banking licences,
rather than waiting to procure banking licenses in country after
country. They partner and outsource much of the underlying
technology they use, slashing costs, while boosting flexibility.
A complication of the exploding number of lending platforms
is that it is becoming harder for banks or credit card firms to
get a comprehensive view of creditworthiness.
Both reports still see life ahead for major financial
service brands, but not as universal, full-service banks or
insurers. Instead they predict an era of growing specialisation
while relying online partnerships to deliver non-core services.
Incumbents are learning new tricks from challengers,
adapting existing services to make them convenient for customers
and finding ways to collaborate with new fintech players,
leading industry dividing lines to blur, both studies agree.
A World Economic Forum graphic sums up the fintech scene at
link.reuters.com/zat94w
(Editing by David Holmes and William Hardy)