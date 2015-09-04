UPDATE 1-Vontobel to buy Italmobiliare's Finter Bank Zurich

(Adds CEO and analyst comment, detail, shares)
* Vontobel to buy Finter Bank Zurich from Italmobiliare
* Italmobiliare said it would receive about 80 mln Sfr
* Vontobel CEO says open to doing more deals
By Joshua Franklin
ZURICH, Sept 4 Swiss bank Vontobel has
agreed to buy Finter Bank Zurich from Italmobiliare to
boost its wealth management business, and says it has cash for
more deals.
Italmobiliare is the latest foreign bank to sell a Swiss
unit, following the likes of RBS and RBC, as an
international crackdown on tax avoidance and costly regulation
push banks to sell up or close down.
Consultancy KPMG expects the number of Swiss private banks
to fall to fewer than 100 in the next three years from around
130 now.
Zurich-based Vontobel said on Friday the purchase price for
Finter, which employs around 65 staff, amounted to about 1.1
percent of its assets under management plus its book value.
Italmobiliare said it would get about 80 million Swiss
francs ($82 million) from Vontobel.
Vontobel Chief Executive Zeno Staub said the bank was open
to more deals.
"We are happy to take on acquisitions if they fit our
criteria ... The transaction of this morning -- neither from a
complexity, size, managerial impact or capital -- would in any
way hinder that," he said in a media call.
With Finter's 1.6 billion Swiss francs in assets under
management, the deal will boost Vontobel's access to the Italian
market and add scale to its wealth management business, he
added.
Vontobel's private bank had 32.5 billion francs in assets at
the end of June and some analysts argue it needs to bulk up.
"In our opinion the purchase doesn't represent the big leap
in private banking but is certainly a step in the right
direction," Zuercher Kantonalbank analyst Michael Kunz, who has
a 'market weight' rating on the stock, wrote in a note.
Shares in Vontobel were down 1.5 percent by 0853 GMT,
slightly outperforming the European banking sector index
, which was down 2.1 percent.
($1 = 0.9732 Swiss francs)
