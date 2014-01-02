版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2014年 1月 3日

BRIEF-FireEye shares up 20.6 pct after the bell following results, guidance

NEW YORK Jan 2 FireEye Inc : * Shares were up 20.6 percent after the bell following results, guidance

