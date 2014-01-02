BRIEF-FireEye shares up 20.6 pct after the bell following results, guidance

BRIEF-Juneyao Airlines to acquire 10 Boeing aircraft, sell financial leasing JV
* Says it plans to buy 10 B787-9 aircrafts from Boeing , catalogue price of each aircraft at $257 million
NEW YORK Jan 2 FireEye Inc : * Shares were up 20.6 percent after the bell following results, guidance
* Says EMA grants accelerated assessment for Abbvie's investigational HCV Regimen Of Glecaprevir/Pibrentasvir
LONDON, Jan 24 The UK Supreme Court ruled on Tuesday that Prime Minister Theresa May must get parliament's approval before she begins Britain's formal exit from the European Union.