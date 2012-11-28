FireEye names former McAfee exec Dave DeWalt as CEO, plans IPO

BOSTON Nov 28 Security firm FireEye Inc named former McAfee executive Dave DeWalt as its new chief executive, who said he intends to take the fast-growing company public as soon as next year.

DeWalt, 48, resigned as president of McAfee last year after engineering the sale of the company to chipmaker Intel Corp for $7.7 billion.

FireEye sells technology that enables businesses to protect themselves against malicious software that is able to get past traditional anti-virus programs offered by companies such as McAfee and Symantec Corp.

In an interview, DeWalt declined to say how much revenue FireEye pulls in or to comment on profitability. He said the firm has about 400 employees and more than 700 customers.

He said he intends to focus on growth over profitability, spending to hire sales and marketing staff around the globe as he moves to take the company public.

"It has a high chance of going public in 2013," DeWalt said.

He was named chairman of FireEye last June. Analysts had speculated that he might be named to a top position at a much bigger company, such as Cisco Systems Inc.

He sits on several boards, including Delta Air Lines Inc , and previously worked for EMC Corp and Oracle Corp.