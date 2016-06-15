FireEye rejected multiple takeover offers this year-Bloomberg

June 15 Cybersecurity company FireEye Inc
rejected takeover offers from earlier this year after
hiring Morgan Stanley to field interest, Bloomberg reported
citing people familiar with the matter.
The company turned down at least two offers made below its
expectations of $30 per share or more, according to the
Bloomberg report on Wednesday. (bloom.bg/1Oq8nBs)
Among the potential buyers were Symantec Corp,
Bloomberg reported.
FireEye and Symantec were not immediately available for
comment.
(Reporting by Narottam Medhora in Bengaluru; Editing by Shounak
Dasgupta)