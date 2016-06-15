UPDATE 2-FireEye rejected multiple buyout offers this year-Bloomberg

(Adds Symantec response)
June 15 FireEye Inc hired Morgan
Stanley to explore a sale but has since rejected at least two
takeover offers this year - including one from Symantec Corp
- as they were below its expectations, Bloomberg
reported.
The cyber security company was looking for offers of $30 per
share or more, Bloomberg reported, citing people familiar with
the matter. (bloom.bg/1Oq8nBs)
Milpitas, California-based FireEye shares closed 4 percent
higher at $16.05 on Wednesday, valuing the company at about
$2.66 billion.
FireEye's discussions with Symantec, the maker of Norton
antivirus software, stopped in early February and its talks with
another buyer stalled in late March, Bloomberg reported.
FireEye was not immediately available for comment.
A Symantec spokeswoman said the company did not comment on
speculation or rumors.
Symantec said on Sunday that it would buy privately held
cyber security company Blue Coat for $4.65 billion to ramp up
its enterprise security business.
FireEye, which appointed Kevin Mandia its chief executive
last month, is no longer actively looking to sell itself,
Bloomberg reported.
Up to Wednesday's close, FireEye shares had fallen nearly 23
percent this year.
(Reporting by Narottam Medhora in Bengaluru; Editing by Shounak
Dasgupta and Kirti Pandey)