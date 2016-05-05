版本:
FireEye CEO DeWalt to step down, Mandia to take over

May 5 Cybersecurity firm FireEye Inc said on Thursday that Chief Executive David DeWalt would step down from that role on June 15 and be succeeded by President Kevin Mandia.

DeWalt, who is also FireEye's chairman, will stay on as executive chairman, the company said.

FireEye, which provides Web, email and malware security to businesses and governments, also said its revenue jumped 34 percent to $168 million in the first quarter ended March 31, from $125.4 million a year earlier.

However, the net loss attributable to shareholders widened to $155.9 million, or 98 cents per share, from $134 million, or 88 cents per share. (Reporting by Narottam Medhora in Bengaluru; Editing by Ted Kerr)

