CORRECTED-FireEye revenue nearly triples on new products

(Corrects number of weighted average shares in paragraph 4 to 141.9 mln and 18.7 mln, from 141,895 and 18,704)

Aug 5 FireEye Inc's quarterly revenue nearly tripled, helped by new product launches and rising demand for its cybersecurity products from companies and governments.

The net loss attributable to shareholders widened to $116.8 million in the second quarter ended June 30 from $40.2 million a year earlier.

On a per-share basis, the loss narrowed to 82 cents per share from $2.15.

The company said weighted average shares increased to 141.9 million in the latest quarter from 18.7 million a year earlier.

On an adjusted basis, the company reported a loss of 55 cents per share.

Revenue rose to $94.5 million from $33.2 million. (Reporting by Abhirup Roy in Bangalore; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila)