FireEye's quarterly revenue rises 12.6 pct

UPDATE 2-Canada's Porter Airlines resumes flights after outage grounds fleet
TORONTO, Jan 14 Privately held Canadian carrier Porter Airlines said flights had resumed after a system outage grounded its fleet earlier on Saturday.
Nov 3 Cybersecurity firm FireEye Inc reported a 12.6 percent rise in quarterly revenue, topping its own forecast, helped by strong demand for its cloud-based products.
FireEye, which provides web, email and malware security to businesses and governments, said revenue rose to $186.4 million in the third quarter ended Sept. 30, from $165.6 million a year earlier.
Net loss attributable to shareholders narrowed to $123.4 million, or 75 cents per share, from $135.5 million, or 88 cents per share. (Reporting by Narottam Medhora in Bengaluru)
PARIS, Jan 15 A judicial investigation into diesel emissions testing in France could widen beyond Renault after tests showed other carmakers had exceeded the authorised levels, the French environment minister said on Sunday, without elaborating.
