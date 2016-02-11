版本:
FireEye CEO sees slowing growth in 2016 cyber security spending

Feb 11 FireEye Inc Chief Executive Dave DeWalt said on Thursday he sees cyber security spending growing at a reduced rate this year after posting strong gains in 2015 amid a spate of high-profile cyber attacks.

He said the industry's sales were boosted last year by "emergency spending" following major breaches that prompted some businesses to place massive orders for cyber security technology.

"Now I see a much more normalized spending environment," he said in an interview ahead of the company's quarterly earnings call with analysts. (Reporting by Jim Finkle; Editing by Chris Reese)

