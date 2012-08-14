版本:
CORRECTED-RESEARCH ALERT-BMO raises Firm Capital Mortgage price target

(Corrects target price and rating on the stock)

Aug 14 Firm Capital Mortgage Investment Corp : * BMO raises Firm Capital mortgage price target to C$13.50 from C$13; rating market perform

For a summary of rating and price target changes on U.S. companies: Reuters Eikon users, click on Reuters 3000Xtra users, double-click Reuters Station users, click .1568 For a summary of rating and price target changes on Canadian companies: Reuters Eikon users, click on Reuters 3000Xtra users, double-click Reuters Station users, click .4899

