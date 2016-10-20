UPDATE 2-JPMorgan in talks to sell out of Chinese securities JV

* First Capital wants to buy JPMorgan's 33 pct stake
* JPMorgan says China is still key market
* Exit would be first by a top-tier global investment bank
(Adds details, comments, background on Chinese securities JVs)
By Sumeet Chatterjee and Julie Zhu
HONG KONG, Oct 20 JPMorgan Chase & Co is
in talks to sell out of a Chinese securities joint venture with
First Capital Securities Co Ltd in what would be the
first departure by a top-tier global investment bank from
China's securities segment.
Wall Street banks like JPMorgan hold only minority stakes in
such ventures. The resulting lack of control and limited
contribution to total revenue have brought banks frustration at
a time when domestic competition has become acute.
Almost all leading investment banks, including Goldman Sachs
Group Inc, UBS Group AG, Morgan Stanley,
Deutsche Bank AG and Credit Suisse Group AG
have securities ventures with local firms.
Shenzhen-listed broker First Capital, in an exchange filing
on Thursday, said it is in talks to buy JPMorgan's 33 percent of
JP Morgan First Capital Securities Co. It said no transaction
has been finalised and that any purchase remains uncertain.
JPMorgan confirmed the content of the filing.
"China is a key market for the firm globally and for many of
our clients outside China. J.P. Morgan believes in the long term
prospects of China and remains fully committed to our China
franchise," the U.S. bank said in an emailed statement.
Neither JPMorgan nor First Capital gave reasons for the
move.
Some analysts said the U.S. bank could return to China's
securities market with a new partner as the outlook for onshore
deals remains attractive.
Rival Morgan Stanley launched a securities joint venture
with Huaxin Securities in 2011, a year after it sold its 34.3
percent of China International Capital Corp Ltd (CICC)
, the country's top investment bank at the time.
"It has been a difficult ride (for foreign banks), but we
really feel that it's at tipping point in terms of opportunities
and the banks have just a lot left on the table," said Benjamin
Quinlan, CEO of financial services consultancy Quinlan &
Associates.
"There is no alternative avenue for foreign players to go in
and China is sending a clear signal that it is liberalising and
I do think they (foreign banks) will be able to get to a stage
where they have effective management control of the entity."
China's securities regulator approved the establishment of
JPMorgan First Capital Securities Co at the end of 2010. The
venture, headquartered in Beijing, offers services such as stock
and bond underwriting and merger advisory.
It posted net profit of 52 million yuan ($7.72 million) for
January-June, versus a loss of 23 million yuan in the same
period a year earlier, showed information First Capital filed at
the exchange.
A stake sale would come as rival HSBC Holdings PLC
awaits regulatory approval to launch a majority-owned joint
venture, taking advantage of rules favouring Hong
Kong-established banks.
HSBC would own up to 51 percent of the venture, while the
cap for other foreign banks in such ventures is 49 percent.
China has been gradually opening up its financial sector, though
some foreign banks have called for the pace to increase.
Despite the challenges, no other top-tier foreign bank has
exited securities joint ventures in China, betting on long-term
opportunities in the world's second-largest economy.
Foreign banks that have exited since 2007 include BNP
Paribas SA, CLSA, Daiwa Securities Group Inc
and Royal Bank of Scotland Group PLC, showed a Quinlan &
Associates report.
($1 = 6.7394 Chinese yuan renminbi)
(Reporting by Julie Zhu and Sumeet Chatterjee; Editing by Lisa
Jucca and Christopher Cushing)