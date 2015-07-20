UPDATE 2-Payment processor First Data Corp files for IPO

(Adds more details on company, filing)
By Krishna Chaithanya and Liana B. Baker
July 20 U.S. payment processor First Data Corp
filed with U.S. regulators on Monday for an initial public
offering of common stock, setting up an exit for its private
equity owner KKR & Co LP following one of the largest
leveraged buyouts ever.
KKR took First Data private for about $29 billion in 2007.
As one of the mega leveraged buyouts that came to epitomize the
credit binge preceding the 2008 financial crisis, it proved a
challenging investment for KKR, as profits were overwhelmed by
the large amount of debt it put on the company.
But First Data has been in the midst of a rebound since it
hired former JPMorgan Chase & Co executive Frank
Bisignano in 2013 as CEO. Last year, KKR doubled down on the
company and led a $3.5 billion investment equity round.
Atlanta-based First Data said on Monday it would use
proceeds from the IPO to reduce its $21.1 billion debt pile.
First Data has three major business lines, including
point-of-sale services, which its in largest unit, as well as
credit card and lending solutions. It also runs the STAR
Network, an interbank system that connects ATMs and debit card
processing around the world and provides security services.
It processed 28 percent of global e-commerce last year.
First Data which reported revenue of $2.7 billion and a net
loss of $112 million for the first quarter ended March 31, set a
nominal fundraising target of $100 million in its filing with
the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.
The amount of money a company says it plans to raise in its
first IPO filing is usually a placeholder used to calculate
registration fees. The final size of the IPO could be different.
(Reporting by Krishna Chaithanya in Bangalore in Liana B. Baker
in New York; Editing by Bernard Orr)