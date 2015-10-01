First Data to raise up to $3.2 bln in IPO

Oct 1 Credit card processor First Data Corp said it plans to raise up to $3.2 billion from its initial public offering.

First Data said it expects its IPO to price between $18 and $20 per class A share, valuing the company at about $17.58 billion at the upper end of the range. (Reporting by Amrutha Gayathri in Bengaluru; Editing by Savio D'Souza)