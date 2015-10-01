First Data to raise up to $3.2 bln in IPO

BRIEF-Bank of Hawaii says Kent Lucien to be chief strategy officer
* Says Kent T. Lucien, vice chair, currently Bank of Hawaii's chief financial officer, will become chief strategy officer
Oct 1 Credit card processor First Data Corp said it plans to raise up to $3.2 billion from its initial public offering.
First Data said it expects its IPO to price between $18 and $20 per class A share, valuing the company at about $17.58 billion at the upper end of the range. (Reporting by Amrutha Gayathri in Bengaluru; Editing by Savio D'Souza)
* Says Kent T. Lucien, vice chair, currently Bank of Hawaii's chief financial officer, will become chief strategy officer
* Says that Apple's claims are baseless Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Jan 20 Apple Inc filed a $1 billion lawsuit against supplier Qualcomm Inc on Friday, days after the U.S. government accused the chip maker of resorting to anticompetitive tactics to maintain a monopoly over key semiconductors in mobile phones.