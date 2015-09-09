First Data Corp plans to raise $2.5 bln in IPO-Bloomberg

Sept 9 Payment processor First Data Corp plans to seek at least $2.5 billion in its initial public offering, making it the largest U.S. IPO this year, Bloomberg reported.

The company had filed for an initial public offering in July, setting up an exit for KKR & Co, which took First Data private in 2007 in one of the largest leveraged buyouts ever.

The stock could start trading by the end of this month, the report said, citing people with knowledge of the matter.

The price and timing are subject to change depending on stock-market volatility and how investors react to a pending roadshow, the report said on Wednesday. (bloom.bg/1iebVrG)

Citigroup, Goldman Sachs, Wells Fargo, BofA Merrill Lynch Barclays and Credit Suisse are among the underwriters to the IPO.