MOVES-David DePillo joins First Foundation Bank as president

May 4 Financial services company First Foundation Inc appointed David DePillo president of its subsidiary First Foundation Bank.

DePillo has more than 25 years of banking and investment management experience.

Before joining First Foundation, he was the executive vice president at Umpqua Bank. (Reporting by Rosmi Shaji in Bengaluru)
