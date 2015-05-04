MOVES-David DePillo joins First Foundation Bank as president

BRIEF-Elliott Advisors limited condemns Akzo Nobel's rejection of third PPG proposal
* Elliott advisors limited condemns Akzo Nobel N.V.'s rejection of third PPG proposal; has filed petition with enterprise chamber regarding EGM
May 4 Financial services company First Foundation Inc appointed David DePillo president of its subsidiary First Foundation Bank.
DePillo has more than 25 years of banking and investment management experience.
Before joining First Foundation, he was the executive vice president at Umpqua Bank. (Reporting by Rosmi Shaji in Bengaluru)
TOKYO, May 9 Toshiba Corp has told its memory chip partner Western Digital Corp not to interfere with the sale of the Japanese company's prized chip unit.
* Ag Growth announces first quarter 2017 results; declares dividends