REFILE-UPDATE 2-First Hawaiian bank raises $485 million in IPO

By Lauren Hirsch
Aug 3 First Hawaiian Inc, the
Honolulu-based bank controlled by France's BNP Paribas SA
, said on Wednesday it had raised $485 million in an
initial public offering (IPO), giving it a market valuation of
about $3.21 billion.
The IPO of Hawaii's oldest bank is the largest bank IPO in
the United States since Royal Bank of Scotland Group Plc
spun off Citizens Financial Corp in September 2014. It
is also the largest IPO in the financial sector since investment
company Tekla World Healthcare Fund's $580 million IPO
last June.
First Hawaiian said it had sold 21.1 million shares at $23 a
share, the top of its $21-$23 range, confirming an earlier
Reuters story.
A spokesperson for First Hawaiian did not immediately
respond to a request for comment.
The company will list its common shares tomorrow on the
Nasdaq exchange under the symbol "FHB."
Bank IPOs have been few and far between since the industry
saw a spate of them in 2014, as the IPO market for banks
reopened following the financial crisis.
There were fourteen bank IPOs in 2014 in the United States
and only four in 2013 and seven in 2015, according to Thomson
Reuters data.
First Hawaiian's offering is the banking sector's third U.S.
IPO this year. Paragon Commercial Corp raised $25
million in June and Midland States Bancorp Inc raised
roughly $73 million in May.
All the shares being sold in the First Hawaiian IPO are
coming from BNP Paribas, which will be left with a roughly 85
percent stake in the company. As a result, the proceeds from the
IPO will go to BNP Paribas.
In December, BNP Paribas said it was looking at "strategic
options" for First Hawaiian as part of its plans to improve its
finances and to respond to new and costly regulatory
requirements.
First Hawaiian, which was founded in 1858 as Bishop &
Company, has more than $19 billion of assets and operates 62
branches throughout Hawaii, Guam and Saipan. Hawaii, its primary
customer base, accounts for 83 percent of its deposits and 70
percent of its loans.
BNP acquired a 45 percent stake in First Hawaiian when the
French bank's subsidiary, BancWest Corporation, merged with
First Hawaiian in a $1 billion deal in 1998. It later bought the
remaining 55 percent of shares.
First Hawaiian's net income inched up to $54.9 million in
the quarter ended June 30 from $54.6 million a year earlier. On
a per share basis, profit was flat at 39 cents.
Goldman Sachs & Co, Bank of America Merrill Lynch and BNP
Paribas are among the underwriters for the offering.
(Reporting by Lauren Hirsch; additional reporting by Nikhil
Subba in Bengaluru.; Editing by Sandra Maler, Diane Craft and
Bernard Orr)