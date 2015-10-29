版本:
KeyCorp in talks to buy First Niagara Financial - WSJ

Oct 29 KeyCorp is in advanced talks to buy First Niagara Financial Group Inc, the Wall Street Journal reported, citing people familiar with the matter.

The deal could be announced as early as Friday and could value First Niagara at a slight premium to its valuation of just under $4 billion at Wednesday's close, the Journal said. (on.wsj.com/1MWHdLt)

(Reporting by Rachel Chitra)

