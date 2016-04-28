Keycorp, First Niagara to sell branches to resolve antitrust concerns-U.S. DOJ

Goldman Sachs head of compliance Alan Cohen to step down -memo
Jan 17 Goldman Sachs Group Inc head of global compliance Alan Cohen is stepping down.
WASHINGTON, April 28 KeyCorp and First Niagara Financial Group Inc will sell 18 First Niagara branches in and around Buffalo, New York, to resolve antitrust concerns tied to KeyCorp's planned acquisition of First Niagara, the U.S. Justice Department said on Thursday.
The department said the 18 branches have approximately $1.7 billion in deposits. (Reporting by Timothy Ahmann; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)
Jan 17 Goldman Sachs Group Inc head of global compliance Alan Cohen is stepping down.
* Trump elicited spending pledges from several big companies (Adds details on Bayer and Monsanto's previous R&D spending plans)
* Introduced a new Google+; to launch more than 50 updates across Android, iOS and web