公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 4月 29日 星期五

Keycorp, First Niagara to sell branches to resolve antitrust concerns-U.S. DOJ

WASHINGTON, April 28 KeyCorp and First Niagara Financial Group Inc will sell 18 First Niagara branches in and around Buffalo, New York, to resolve antitrust concerns tied to KeyCorp's planned acquisition of First Niagara, the U.S. Justice Department said on Thursday.

The department said the 18 branches have approximately $1.7 billion in deposits. (Reporting by Timothy Ahmann; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)

