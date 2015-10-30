REFILE-KeyCorp to buy First Niagara for $4.1 bln

(Removes extraneous words in headline)

Oct 30 Cleveland, Ohio-based KeyCorp said on Friday it will buy Buffalo, New York-based First Niagara Financial Group Inc for $4.1 billion in a cash and stock deal.

First Niagara shareholders will get 0.68 KeyCorp shares and $2.30 in cash for each share held, representing a premium of 9.8 percent to First Niagara's Thursday's close. (Reporting by Rachel Chitra; Editing by Savio D'Souza)