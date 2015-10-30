REFILE-KeyCorp to buy First Niagara for $4.1 bln

BRIEF-Bank of Hawaii says Kent Lucien to be chief strategy officer
* Says Kent T. Lucien, vice chair, currently Bank of Hawaii's chief financial officer, will become chief strategy officer
(Removes extraneous words in headline)
Oct 30 Cleveland, Ohio-based KeyCorp said on Friday it will buy Buffalo, New York-based First Niagara Financial Group Inc for $4.1 billion in a cash and stock deal.
First Niagara shareholders will get 0.68 KeyCorp shares and $2.30 in cash for each share held, representing a premium of 9.8 percent to First Niagara's Thursday's close. (Reporting by Rachel Chitra; Editing by Savio D'Souza)
* Says Kent T. Lucien, vice chair, currently Bank of Hawaii's chief financial officer, will become chief strategy officer
* Says that Apple's claims are baseless Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Jan 20 Apple Inc filed a $1 billion lawsuit against supplier Qualcomm Inc on Friday, days after the U.S. government accused the chip maker of resorting to anticompetitive tactics to maintain a monopoly over key semiconductors in mobile phones.