版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2015年 10月 30日 星期五 18:42 BJT

REFILE-KeyCorp to buy First Niagara for $4.1 bln

(Removes extraneous words in headline)

Oct 30 Cleveland, Ohio-based KeyCorp said on Friday it will buy Buffalo, New York-based First Niagara Financial Group Inc for $4.1 billion in a cash and stock deal.

First Niagara shareholders will get 0.68 KeyCorp shares and $2.30 in cash for each share held, representing a premium of 9.8 percent to First Niagara's Thursday's close. (Reporting by Rachel Chitra; Editing by Savio D'Souza)

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐