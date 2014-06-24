Canada's First Quantum delays $1 bln Zambia capex - director

LUSAKA, June 24 Canada's First Quantum
has delayed investment projects worth more than $1 billion in
Zambia due to uncertainty over the fiscal regime in Africa's
second biggest copper producer, a director said on Tuesday.
"There has been a lot of uncertainty in the fiscal regime.
First Quantum has either slowed down or postponed over $1
billion in capital expenditure because of this uncertainty,"
company director Matt Pascal told a mining conference.
"If this chorus against the mining industry continues it
will end up killing the golden goose," he added.
