First Solar 2nd-quarter earnings rise sharply

Aug 4 U.S. solar company First Solar Inc
on Tuesday reported sharply higher quarterly sales and
earnings due to increased revenue from a large project in Nevada
and the sale of majority stakes in two others in California.
Net income for the second quarter was $94.5 million, or 93
cents per share, compared with $4.5 million, or 4 cents per
share, a year ago.
Revenue rose to $896 million from $544.35 million a year
ago.
Analysts were expecting earnings per share of 36 cents,
excluding items, and revenue of $751.72, according to Thomson
Reuters I/B/E/S.
