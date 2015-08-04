UPDATE 1-First Solar rallies as earnings, sales forecast top estimates

(Adds forecast, share price)
Aug 4 First Solar Inc on Tuesday
reported sharply higher quarterly sales and earnings and said
results for the year would top Wall Street estimates, sending
its shares up 8.5 percent.
The company attributed the strong quarterly sales to
increased revenue from a project in Nevada and the sale of
majority stakes in two other projects in California.
Net income for the second quarter was $94.5 million, or 93
cents per share, compared with $4.5 million, or 4 cents per
share, a year ago.
Revenue rose 64 percent to $896 million from $544.35 million
a year ago.
Analysts were expecting earnings per share of 36 cents,
excluding items, on revenue of $751.72, according to Thomson
Reuters I/B/E/S.
For the full year, First Solar forecast sales of $3.5
billion to $3.6 billion and earnings of $3.30 to $3.60 per
share. The estimate includes 16 cents per share related to its
ownership interest in 8point3 Energy Partners LP, a
public company that owns solar energy assets developed by First
Solar and SunPower Corp.
Wall Street analysts had been expecting full-year earnings
per share of $2.36 and sales of $3.4 billion, according to
Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
First Solar shares rose to $48.30 in extended trade after
closing at $44.50 on Nasdaq.
(Reporting by Nichola Groom; Editing by Jonathan Oatis and
Richard Chang)