版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 2月 24日 星期三 05:17 BJT

First Solar's quarterly sales fall 6.5 pct

Feb 23 Solar panel maker First Solar Inc reported a 6.5 percent fall in quarterly sales in a historically slower quarter for solar companies.

The company's net sales fell to $942.3 million from $1.01 billion a year earlier.

Net profit for First Solar fell to $164.1 million, or $1.60 per share, in the fourth quarter ended Dec. 31, from $193.3 million, or $1.90 per share, a year earlier. (Reporting by Manish Parashar in Bengaluru)

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐