First Solar's profit falls 86 pct due to restructuring charge

BRIEF-Luxottica's Del Vecchio says listing in both Italy and France still an option - report
Jan 17 Luxottica founder Leonardo del Vecchio says in an interview with Italian daily Corriere della Sera:
Aug 3 First Solar Inc posted a 86 percent drop in quarterly profit due to a restructuring charge of $86 million, primarily related to the decision to end production of the TetraSun crystalline silicon product.
The company's net income fell to $13.41 million, or 13 cents per share, in the second quarter ended June 30 from $93.89 million, or 92 cents per share, a year earlier.
However, revenue rose 4.3 percent to $934.4 million. (Reporting by Arathy S Nair in Bengaluru; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila)
PARIS, Jan 17 French retailer Casino said on Tuesday it would deliver on its French profit forecast for 2016 after fourth-quarter sales reflected an improvement in its home market on a same-store basis, notably at the Geant hypermarkets.
TOKYO, Jan 17 Japan's Nikkei fell to its lowest level in more than a month on Tuesday as a strong yen soured sentiment, while shares of Honda tumbled after it said an air bag made by Takata Corp had ruptured in one of its cars in Japan.